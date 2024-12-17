Iconic 1971 Pakistan surrender painting moved to Manekshaw Centre amid Oppn backlash

An iconic painting depicting Pakistan’s surrender after the 1971 war which led to the birth of Bangladesh has been shifted from the Army headquarters to the Manekshaw Centre.

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi did the installation on the occasion of Vijay Diwas on Monday (December 16) at the centre named after the 1971 war hero and Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw.

The picture, which shows the signing of the Instrument of Surrender, has Lt General Jagjit Singh Aurora of the Indian Army and Lt General AAK Niazi of the Pakistan Army besides several military officers.



The Congress accused the Centre of attempting to erase and rewrite history. The issue was raised in the Lok Sabha by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi. “The picture showing the Pakistan army surrendering to India has been removed from Army Headquarters. That picture should be put back,” she said.

The army said the picture now occupied the "most befitting place". "This painting is a testament to one of the greatest military victories of #IndianArmedForces and the commitment of #India for justice & humanity for all,” the army said.

“Its placement at the #ManekshawCentre #NewDelhi will benefit a large audience due to substantial footfall of diverse audience & dignitaries from #India and abroad at this venue," it said.

The spot at the Army headquarters that was early occupied by the surrender painting now has a painting titled 'Karm Kshetra', according to several reports.