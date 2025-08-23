IAF set to order more Israeli Rampage missiles after Operation Sindoor

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to place a major order for Israel’s Rampage air-to-ground missiles after their reported successful use against Pakistani air bases and terror hubs during Operation Sindoor, according to an ANI report.



Also read | After IAF revelation, Congress asks, ‘Why did PM Modi suddenly stop Op Sindoor?’

Defence officials quoted in the report on Friday said the procurement is being fast-tracked, with contracts likely to be finalised soon. They noted that the Rampage had shown “remarkable precision” in strikes on terror strongholds in Muridke and Bahawalpur in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

First acquired in 2020

The IAF had first acquired the Rampage system in 2020–21, around the time of the Galwan clashes with China. Its effectiveness was later highlighted during Operation Sindoor, where Su-30 MKIs used the missile extensively against Pakistani positions deep inside enemy territory. Building on this performance, the IAF now plans to induct the missile across all platforms where it is integrated and is evaluating options to expand its use to other aircraft fleets.

The missile, referred to in Air Force service as the High Speed Low Drag-Mark 2, has already been integrated with frontline fighter aircraft including the Su-30 MKI, Jaguar and MiG-29.

The missile is designed for high-speed, long-range precision strikes, giving aircraft the ability to hit targets deep inside enemy territory while staying out of range of air defence systems.

Major boost to firepower

The integration of Rampage has significantly boosted the firepower of the IAF’s Su-30 MKIs. The aircraft can now carry multiple long-range air-to-ground weapons, including the BrahMos supersonic missile with a strike range of over 400 km.



Also read | Pakistan denies aircraft losses after IAF claims major kills in Operation Sindoor

Officials also indicated that domestic production of Rampage under the Make in India initiative is being considered, potentially enabling large-scale manufacturing.

Alongside Rampage, the IAF last year tested Israel’s ROCKS (Crystal Maze-2) missile in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, underscoring its push to diversify and modernise its precision-strike arsenal.