IAF Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan's Churu

A Jaguar aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Rajasthan's Churu district on Wednesday (July 9). The aircraft crashed in an agriculture field in Bhanoda village around 1.25 pm, SHO Rajaldesar Kamlessh said.

Per reports, two people died in the crash, though it is yet to be confirmed whether they were the pilots or civilians on the ground.

Rescue and relief

Rajasthan police have cordoned off the accident site and rescue operations are underway. A team from the Rajaldesar police station rushed to the spot first. Emergency services and local administration are also at the spot now for relief efforts.

Eyewitnesses told media persons that a loud explosion was first heard. This was followed by plumes of black smoke. Severely mutilated body parts have been found near the wreckage, said police. Neither the IAF nor the Defence Ministry has put out an official statement as yet.

There is uncertainty over whether or not the two pilots on board managed to eject before the crash or if other individuals were involved. Locals have been told to stay away from the crash site.