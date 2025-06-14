Operation Sindoor: Shining testament to the Air Force prowess, says IAF chief

Hyderabad, June 14 (PTI) IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, on Saturday said that 'Operation Sindoor', launched after the Pahalgam terror attack, stands as a shining testament to the unparalleled prowess of the Indian Air Force.

He also said that this operation demonstrated IAF's capability to deliver swift, precise and decisive blows to the enemy.

Addressing the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, near here, Singh said Operation Sindoor has showcased exceptional coordination, synergy and integration within the armed forces. PTI

