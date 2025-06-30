Hul Diwas 2025: Leaders pay tributes to Santhal Rebellion warriors

Hul Diwas is observed every year on June 30, to commemorate the Santhal Rebellion of 1855, from Bhognadih village in Jharkhand, which many historians regard as India’s first war of independence.

On Hul Diwas 2025, leaders across India paid heartfelt tributes to the valiant Santhal warriors who led one of the earliest uprisings against British colonial rule.

Also read | Tribals, patients agonise as Gujarat's Vyara Civil Hospital moves to PPP model

Murmu pays tribute

President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to the tribal warriors on Hul Diwas and said that immortal tales of their struggle against injustice are an eternal source of inspiration for the people of the nation.

"On Hul Diwas, I pay tribute to Sidhu-Kanhu, Chand-Bhairav, Phoolo-Jhano, and all the brave warriors of the Santhal rebellion. Their indomitable courage and the immortal tales of their struggle against injustice are an eternal source of inspiration for the people of the nation. Their sacrifice and dedication will always be remembered," Murmu said in an X post in Hindi.

Mamata greets tribals

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her greetings to the tribals, especially the Santhal community, on the occasion of Hul Diwas.

She said that the struggle of the Santhals under Sidhu Murmu and Kanhu Murmu against the oppression of the British remains inspirational even today.

"On the occasion of 'Hul Diwas', I extend my heartfelt respect to all my tribal brothers and sisters. The struggle of the Santhals, led by Sidhu-Kanhu, against the oppression and exploitation of the rulers, continues to inspire us today," Banerjee posted on X.

Also read | Ghar wapsi push in Gujarat tribal belt puts BJP’s house in danger

Jharkhand warriors' martyrdom

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar saluted the sacrifices made by tribal warriors of the Santhal rebellion on 'Hul Diwas' and extended greetings to the people.

"Before the freedom struggle, our heroes of the Hul rebellion had lit the torch of tribal identity against the exploitation and atrocities of the British rule and moneylenders and for the protection of water, forest and land. Long live the immortal brave martyrs Sidhu and Kanhu! May the brave martyrs of Jharkhand remain immortal! Hail Jharkhand!" Soren said in a post on social media.

Gangwar also extended greetings to tribals and saluted the fighters of the Santhal rebellion. "Their struggle against the British rule will always inspire future generations to fight against injustice and serve the motherland," Gangwar said in a post on X.

History of Santhal Rebellion

The Santhal tribe, native to forested regions, were lured into the Damin-i-Koh area (now in Jharkhand) by the British in 1832 with promises of land and livelihood.

However, they soon found themselves exploited by zamindars and moneylenders (mahajans) under colonial rule.

On June 30, 1855, Sidhu and Kanhu raised the flag of rebellion at Bhognadih. Armed with simple weapons and immense courage, thousands of Santhals rose against the oppressive British regime.

Though the rebellion was brutally crushed by 1856, resistance continued sporadically until 1865.

Also read | Why a tribal farmer has been collecting heirloom rice seeds for 25 years

Significance of Hul Diwas

Hul Diwas, which is observed annually on June 30, commemorates the Santhal Hul (rebellion) led by the two brothers Sidhu and Kanhu against the East India Company in 1855.

The rebellion, which began in Bhognadih village (in present-day Jharkhand), aimed to address the exploitation of the Santhal people by the British and local landlords.

Hul, meaning revolution in the Santhali language, symbolises the tribal community’s resistance, bravery, and longing for justice.

The legacy of Sidhu-Kanhu and the Santhal warriors continues to inspire generations, especially in Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Bihar.

(With agency inputs)