How to deactivate/close Paytm FASTag? Here’s your guide; deadline March 15

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had last month directed Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL or the bank) to stop onboarding of new customers with immediate effect.



According to RBI, Paytm Payments Bank cannot take deposits or credit transactions or top-ups in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, NCMC cards, etc. after February 29, 2024. However, now the deadline has been extended to March 15, 2024.

What RBI said

In a press release, RBI said, “No further deposits or credit transactions or top ups shall be allowed in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, National Common Mobility Cards, etc. after March 15, 2024 (extended from the earlier stipulated timeline of February 29, 2024), other than any interest, cashbacks, sweep in from partner banks or refunds which may be credited anytime.”

The RBI further asked Paytm Payments Bank to allow customers to utilise their balance amounts and also allow transfers to their bank accounts. “Withdrawal or utilisation of balances by its customers from their accounts including savings bank accounts, current accounts, prepaid instruments, FASTags, National Common Mobility Cards, etc. are to be permitted without any restrictions, upto their available balance (no change).”

With March 15 being the deadline for Paytm Payment Banks, Paytm FASTag users now have to procure new FASTags from other banks.

The RBI has released FAQs on Paytm FASTags and urged users to buy new FASTags.

“After March 15, 2024 you will not be able to top-up or recharge your FASTag issued by Paytm Payments Bank. It is suggested that you procure a new FASTag issued by another bank before March 15, 2024 to avoid any inconvenience,” RBI said.

How to deactivate/close Paytm FASTag

Call the toll-free number 1800-120-4210 and mention your mobile number against which the tag has been registered along with the Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) or Tag ID. Later, Paytm Customer Support agent will get in touch with you to confirm the closure of FASTag.

You can also deactivate/close Paytm FASTag on the Paytm app and FASTag Paytm app.

For this, open the Paytm app, click the profile icon, and then go to "Help & Support". Then, under "Banking Services & Payments" section, select “FASTag” and click on “Chat with us”. Ask the executive to deactivate the account and it will be done.

On the FASTag Paytm app, you need to log in with your registered mobile number or email id. Then got to “Help & Support” and “I Want to Close My FASTag Profile”.

Can you use Paytm FASTag to pay toll after March 15, 2024?

Yes. You can continue to use your FASTag to pay toll upto the available balance. However, no further funding or top ups will be allowed in the FASTags issued by Paytm Payments Bank after March 15, 2024.

Can you recharge the Paytm FASTag balance after March 15, 2024?

No. After March 15, 2024 you will not be able to top-up or recharge your FASTag issued by Paytm Payments Bank.

Can you transfer the balance from my old FASTag issued by Paytm Payments Bank to a new FASTag obtained from another Bank?

The credit balance transfer feature is not available in the FASTag product. Therefore, you will have to close your old FASTag issued by Paytm Payments Bank and request the bank for a refund.

How to buy a new FASTag?

FASTag can be purchased online and offline.

Offline: Point-of-sale (POS) set up at all National Highway toll plazas by banks. You can also buy at select bank branches, RTOs, and transport hubs

Online: For NHAI FASTag – Visit Flipkart App or other E-commerce websites

For all other bank issued FASTag – FASTag can be purchased from respective bank portals.

Also, you can buy on My FASTag app.

What is NHAI FASTag?

NHAI FASTag is a bank-neutral variant of FASTag, that is, no bank is linked to the FASTag at the time of purchase by a customer from a designated Point-of-Sale such as toll plaza, petrol pump, Online etc. The customer has the flexibility to choose to link the FASTag with any of his/her existing bank account through My FASTag App as per his/her convenience. While linking the tag with existing bank account, a customer needs to keep a threshold limit/lien marking for processing debit adjustment from the bank account (threshold amount may vary from bank to bank).

How to buy NHAI FASTag?

To buy FASTag, the customer has to visit any of the Point of Sale (PoS) locations at Toll Plazas / PoS outlets of the NETC Member Banks/their distribution agents/ their Sales offices. You can also apply online at the respective issuer bank’s website or www.nhai.gov.in