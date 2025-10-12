Cruise to Barren Island volcano from Port Blair soon; all details here

If you are planning a trip to the Andamans, here is some good news. You can take a cruise ride to India’s only active volcano at Barren Island from Port Blair and back while enjoying the turquoise-blue waters of the Andaman Sea.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration will soon launch this round-voyage cruise service, according to news agency PTI.

Where is Barren Island?

The Barren Island is an uninhabited island that lies around 140 km from Port Blair by sea, at the junction of the Indian and Burmese tectonic plates.

The total area of Barren Island is 8.34 sq km and the nearest habitation is Swaraj Dweep (Havelock Island) and Narcondam Look-out-Post (LoP), around 140-150 km respectively from Barren Island.

According to data available in the Andaman and Nicobar administration’s archives, the first eruption at Barren Island took place in 1787, followed by mild eruptions in 1991, 2005, 2017, and 2022. The most recent one occurred on September 13 and 20 of this year.

About the cruise

According to Commissioner Shipping and Managing Director of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation Limited (ANIIDCO), Chanchal Yadav, the cruise service will be fortnightly, subject to weather conditions.

“The service will commence its inaugural voyage on October 24 from Haddo Wharf in Port Blair. This will be a round trip from Port Blair to Barren Island and back with no disembarkation at Barren Island,” she said.

The cruise will depart from Haddo Wharf in Port Blair, fortnightly at 9 pm on Friday, and it will reach the vicinity of Barren Island on Saturday early morning.

Same day (Saturday), it will depart from the Barren Island vicinity at 8 am and it will arrive at Port Blair around 4 pm.

Accommodation and cost

There are four categories of accommodation, including Coral Suite (2 berth accommodation), Reef Suite (four berth), Island Breeze (six berth), and Lagoon (16/24 berth dormitory).

While Coral Suite and Reef Suite will cost around Rs 8,310 and Rs 6,340 respectively per head, Island Breeze and Lagoon will cost around Rs 4,290 and Rs 3,180 per head.

Food will be provided for the entire round voyage for an additional charge of Rs 2,000 per passenger. This inclusive meal coupon covers Bed Tea/Breakfast, Lunch, Snacks and High Tea.

How to book

Travellers can book their tickets for this voyage online via the Directorate of Shipping Services e-ticketing portal (https://dss.andamannicobar.gov.in/eticketing) with effect from Saturday (October 11), said Yadav.

(With agency inputs)