How PM Modi and his ministers intervened in Rahul's fiery speech in Lok Sabha

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday (July 1) delivered a fiery speech on the floor of the Lok Sabha, eliciting interventions from the top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi intervened when Rahul said the BJP and the RSS, who call themselves the followers of Hindu religion, only speak of violence and hatred. The prime minister accused him of calling the “entire Hindu society” violent. “This is a serious issue,” Modi said.



Amit Shah

Amid uproar over Rahul’s ‘not Hindus’ dig at the BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah sought his apology to the House and the country for hurting the feelings of crores of people who take pride in identifying themselves as Hindus. Shah spoke of the Emergency and 1984 anti-Sikhs riots to hit back at Rahul, saying he has no right to talk about non-violence when the Congress had spread “terror” in the country.



Again, when Rahul talked about how PM Modi does not greet him or smile at him in the House, the prime minister intervened and said that the Constitution of India taught him to take the LoP seriously.



Speaker Om Birla

Following Rahul’s remark about Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla bowing down before PM Modi, Birla said that he was keeping the tradition of bowing to the elders.



“Prime Minister is the Leader of House. My culture and traditions say, in personal as well as public life, and on this seat, I should bow to those who are elders and those who are equal should be treated equally, that is what I have learnt,” the Speaker said in his reply. “I can say it from my Chair. It is my culture to bow down to elders and even touch their feet if required...,” said Birla.

Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh countered Rahul when he slammed the government’s Agnipath Scheme, saying, “He (Rahul Gandhi) should not try to mislead the House by making wrong statements. Financial assistance of Rs 1 crore is given to the family of the Agniveer who sacrifices his life while protecting our borders or during war.”



Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan intervened when Rahul was dwelling on farm issues like MSP and loan waiver, saying, “Rahul Gandhi is trying to mislead Parliament on MSP and he is presenting the wrong facts. Modi government is already giving MSP to farmers.”

