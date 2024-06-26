Hope Speaker allows Opposition to represent people’s voices: Rahul tells Om Birla

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday told newly elected Lok Sabha Om Birla that he hoped the Opposition will be allowed to raise the voice of the people in the House.

Rahul made the observation while congratulating Birla after he was elected the Speaker for a second term.

The Congress leader said the Opposition wanted the Lok Sabha to function "often and well" and reminded Birla that cooperation happens with trust.

Voice of people

"I congratulate you on behalf of the entire INDIA alliance. This House represents the voice of people of India... Of course, the government has political power but the Opposition also represents the voice of India's people," he said.

"The Opposition would like to assist you in your work. I am confident you will allow us to speak in House," he said.

Bigger Opposition

Pointing out that the Opposition now represents significantly more voices of the people than last time, Rahul stressed that it was very important that the Opposition’s voice was allowed to be represented in the House.

"I am confident you will allow us to represent our voice, allow us to speak, to represent voice of people of India."

The question, he said, was not how efficiently the House was run but how much of India's voice was allowed to be heard in the House.

Word of caution

"The idea that you can run the House efficiently by silencing the voice of Opposition is a non-democratic idea,” Rahul said.

“This election has shown that the people of India expect the Opposition to defend the Constitution of this country and we are confident that by allowing Opposition to speak, you will do your duty of defending the Constitution of India,” he said.