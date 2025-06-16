    • The Federal
    The flight departed from Hong Kong at 12.16 pm (local time) and was scheduled to land in Delhi at 12.20 pm IST. Representative photo: iStock

    Hong Kong-Delhi AI flight returns to airport after suspected technical snag

    The flight has landed safely in Hong Kong, all passengers have disembarked and the aircraft is undergoing inspection, sources said

    Agencies
    16 Jun 2025 12:50 PM IST  (Updated:2025-06-16 07:20:27)

    Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) A Delhi-bound Air India bound flight from Hong Kong returned to its airport of origin on Monday after the pilot in command suspected a technical issue, according to sources.

    The flight has landed safely in Hong Kong, all passengers have disembarked and the aircraft is undergoing inspection, they said.

    The flight departed from Hong Kong at 12.16 pm (local time) and was scheduled to land in Delhi at 12.20 pm IST. PTI

    Air India, Delhi, Hong Kong, technical issues
