Home Ministry mandates six-stanza Vande Mataram at state events

The Union Home Ministry has made it mandatory that a version of Vande Mataram which is of six stanzas and has a duration of 3 minutes and 10 seconds be played or sung at several official occasions or events including the unfurling of the National Flag, President’s arrival at events, before and after her speeches address to the nation along with before and after the arrival and speeches by governors

The song written by iconic Bengali author Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in the 1870s was widely adopted during the freedom movement to praise the motherland. The first two stanzas of the song were made India’s national song in 1950.

To be played before national anthem

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the Home Ministry further stated that if the national song and the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, are sung or played together, the national song would be played first, adding that the audience shall stand in attention when the song is being sung or played.

Also Read: Centre under pressure on Vande Mataram, poll reforms, says Rahul Gandhi

“Whenever the official version of the national song is sung, or played, the audience shall stand to attention. However, when in the course of a newsreel or documentary the national song is played as a part of the film, it is not expected of the audience to stand as standing is bound to interrupt the exhibition of the film and would create disorder and confusion rather than add to the dignity of the national song,” stated the note.

It further stated that the communication was issued in English and Hindi to all states and Union territories, ministries and constitutional bodies.

No formal protocol until now

It also sets out the occasions and venues where the song can be performed, including during school assemblies. Until now, there has been no formal protocol governing the rendition of Vande Mataram, unlike Jana Gana Mana, which carries specified rules on tune, duration and performance. The six-stanza version has not previously figured in official functions.

Also Read: War of words in Rajya Sabha as Nadda tears into Nehru over ‘Vande Mataram’

“The following instructions are being issued for general information and guidance on the official version of the national song, the occasions on which the song is to be played or sung, and about the need for paying respect to the national song by observance of proper decorum on such occasions,” the order said.

Three categories of events

The order classifies events into three groups: those where the national song shall be played, those where it shall be played and sung, and those where it may be sung or played. It specifies that “the official version of the national song shall be played” at civil investitures; on the President’s arrival at formal state functions and departure from them; immediately before and after the President addresses the nation over All India Radio and television; at the arrival and departure of the governor or lieutenant governor at formal state functions within the state or Union Territory; when the national flag is brought on parade; and on any other occasion for which the Government of India issues special orders.

Also Read: Amit Shah links division of Vande Mataram to Partition; Kharge defends Nehru

“When the national song is played by a band, the song will be preceded by a roll of drums to assist the audience to know that the national song is going to be played, unless there is some other specific indication that the national song is about to be played, as for example, when fanfares are sounded before the national song is played. The duration of the roll, in terms of marching drill, will be 7 paces in slow march. The roll will start slowly, ascend to as loud a volume as possible and then gradually decreases to original softness, but remaining audible until the seventh beat. One beat rest will then be observed before commencing the national song,” said the order as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

Mass singing at ceremonial functions

In the second category, the playing of the song is to be accompanied by “mass singing”, including during the unfurling of the national flag and at cultural or ceremonial events other than parades.

Also Read: Congress cites historian Sugata Bose on Tagore's advice over 'Vande Mataram'

“This could be arranged by having a choir of adequate size, suitably stationed, which would be trained to coordinate its singing with the band etc. There should be an adequate public audition system so that the gathering in various enclosures can sing in unison with the choir; printed lyrics of the official version of the national song may be circulated amongst the participants, wherever required,” the note said.

The list also covers the President’s arrival at any government or public function, excluding formal state functions, and immediately before departure from such events. “On all occasions when the national song is sung, the official version shall be recited accompanied by mass singing,” said the order.

Schools and other significant occasions

The third set of occasions, where the song may be sung, includes school programmes.

“In all schools, the day’s work may begin with community singing of the national song. School authorities should make adequate provision in their programmes for popularising the singing of the national song, national anthem and promoting respect for the national flag among students,” the order said.

Also Read: With Vande Mataram debate, Modi fails to score in history, Bengali culture

The note further states that the song may be rendered at events that are not strictly ceremonial but are “invested with significance because of the presence of ministers etc”.

“The singing of the national song on such occasions (with or without the accompaniment of instruments) accompanied by mass singing is desirable. It is not possible to give an exhaustive list of occasions on which the singing (as distinct from playing) of official version of the national song can be permitted. But there is no objection to the singing of the national song accompanied by mass singing so long as it is done with due respect as a salutation to the motherland and proper decorum is maintained,” the note said.

The backdrop

During the winter session in December 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a debate in the Lok Sabha lasting nearly 10 hours, recounting the song’s beginnings and its place in the freedom struggle.

He accused the Congress of diluting the composition by dropping key verses, calling it a “division and partition of the song” and linking it to the weakening of its original intent and to Partition. “Vande Mataram was divided first, and then the country was divided,” Modi said, alleging that the Congress leadership had compromised a national symbol.