Boeing 787 Dreamliner: An airliner with a history of technical snags

While the Boeing 787 Dreamliner has not been in a fatal accident in the past and the crash of the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad on Thursday (June 12) is the first incident, technical snags have been highlighted multiple times in the past.

About a year ago, the Boeing 787 faced technical scrutiny after multiple issues were highlighted.

Manufacturing snags

In January 2024, a door plug detached from a 737 Max during flight. Moreover, the hydraulic leaks and flap malfunctions reported had led to repeated diversions of a Dreamliner last year, leading to multiple flight cancellations as well.

Earlier, manufacturing snags, including the incorrect installation of hundreds of fasteners on the fuselages of some undelivered 787 jets, were also pointed out. About 900 fasteners had been torqued from the wrong side, using the head instead of the associated nut.

Whistleblowers

John Barnett, a former quality control engineer at Boeing, had also alleged that workers were installing substandard parts on the assembly line and that he had identified defects in the aircraft’s oxygen systems. He had stated that up to one in four emergency breathing masks might fail in flight.

Another whistleblower and mechanic at Boeing, Richard Cuevas, had alleged substandard manufacturing and lapses in maintenance, and claimed to have witnessed improper drilling of holes in the forward pressure bulkheads of 787 aircraft in 2023 at a Kansas facility.

Additionally, Boeing quality engineer and whistleblower Sam Salehpour, in 2024, had alleged that the company took manufacturing shortcuts on both the 777 and 787 Dreamliner models. He had warned that such compromises could pose serious risks after repeated trips.

Ominous warning

Salehpour, in a complaint to the Federal Aviation Administration, stated that if the issues were not addressed, it could result in a catastrophic failure of a commercial airplane that would lead to the loss of hundreds of lives. He had also urged that all 787 jets should be grounded for immediate inspection.

According to Salehpour, gaps between key sections of the 787 fuselage affect over 1,000 jets already in service, and it is likely to cause premature fatigue failure over time in two major airplane joints.

While Boeing had denied the accusations and said that Boeing 787 and 777 remain safe, the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the claims. While airlines prefer Boeing for its wide-body jets for long-haul routes, technical issues raise a safety concern.