Hema Malini remarks: EC notice to Cong's Surjewala for remarks

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Congress leader Randeep Surjewala for his alleged "undignified, uncivilised and vulgar" remarks against BJP MP Hema Malini.

Moving a step further, the poll body also sought a response from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on the steps taken to ensure strict compliance with its advisories on upholding the honour and dignity of women during public discourse by its leaders.

Both have been asked to submit their responses to the Election Commission. While Surjewala has been asked to respond by April 11 evening, Kharge has been given time till the following evening.

In a video posted by BJP IT department head Amit Malviya on X, Surjewala was seen purportedly making some objectionable remarks about the actor-politician while attacking the ruling BJP.

Never insulted actor; BJP spreading lies: Surjewala responds to Hema Malini row



The BJP moved the EC against the Congress general secretary for his "vulgar, sexist and disparaging public utterances" against Hema Malini while campaigning in Haryana. However, Surjewala has said the undated video was edited and distorted and he never intended to insult or hurt the BJP MP.

In its notice, the EC told Surjewala that on careful examination, the comments were found to be "highly undignified, vulgar and uncivilised" and to be prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and the poll panel's advisory issued to parties last month.

In a separate letter to Kharge, the EC said its advisory "very unambiguously states that the political parties and candidates should refrain from any deeds or actions or utterances that may be construed as being repugnant to the honour and dignity of women".

While referring to the notice issued to Surjewala, the poll panel reminded the Congress president of the censure issued to another party leader Supriya Shrinate for her remarks against Kangna Ranaut, the BJP's candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

It described Surjewala's remarks as "undignified, vulgar and uncivilised".

The EC said it has also taken "serious note" of the repeated violations being made by senior political functionaries of the Indian National Congress.

Kharge was asked to inform the poll panel of the steps taken by the party to ensure strict compliance with its advisories relating to the honour and dignity of women during public discourse.

"At this stage, the commission wishes to reiterate and you will agree that election campaign can not be allowed to become a platform for any kind of dishonour to women," the letter read. PTI

