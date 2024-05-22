Heat wave to continue: IMD issues red alert across north India for next 5 days

North India will continue to experience severe heatwave conditions over the next five days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for several states including Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Punjab.

There will be no respite for the people from the searing heat as the maximum temperature during the day in these states is expected to cross 47 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has said that the high temperatures are a cause of concern for vulnerable sections of the population like infants, the elderly, and those suffering from chronic diseases.

The Directorate of Education in Delhi in a circular directed all schools to remain closed for the summer vacation from May 11 to June 30 during this academic year due to the heatwave conditions prevailing in the region.

Ways to fight the heat

Experts have warned people to refrain from going outdoors especially between 11 am and 4 pm because the extreme heat could result in dehydration, rashes, heat exhaustion, heat strokes, and several other health issues. The ideal way to avoid health issues due to the extreme temperatures is to avoid exposure to the sun, wear light clothing, stay hydrated, and to use air conditioners or air coolers, they said.

Dehydration can hinder the body’s ability to regulate temperature, and can lead to headaches, dizziness, nausea, and weakness. It could even result in heat exhaustion and eventually fatal heatstroke, if it is not treated.

Officials from the weather agency recommended that people should avoid dehydration by drinking sufficient water, oral rehydration solutions (ORS), buttermilk, lassi, or lemon water.

Top 10 hottest cities in India

The three cities with the highest temperatures on Tuesday (May 21) were Sirsa in Haryana with 47.8 degrees, Pilani in Rajasthan with 47.2 degrees, and Bhatinda in Punjab with 46.6 degrees.

The other cities in the list include Agra in Uttar Pradesh, Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh, Surendranagar in Gujarat, Akola in Maharashtra, Durg in Chhattisgarh, Una in Himachal Pradesh, and Nuapada in Odisha with temperatures ranging from 42.2 to 46.6 degrees Celsius.

Good news for South India

The southern region of the country, on the contrary, will have a respite from the heat with the IMD predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall of up to 12 cm in Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the next 2-3 days.