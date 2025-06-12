Heartbreaking beyond words: PM Modi on Ahmedabad plane crash

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday as heartbreaking beyond words and said it has "stunned and saddened us".

He said he is in touch with ministers and other authorities who are working to assist those affected.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words.

"In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected." A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Many people are feared killed. PTI

