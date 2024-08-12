HC grants former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar shield from arrest till Aug 21

The Delhi High Court has granted former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, accused of cheating and wrongly appropriating OBC and disability quota benefits, interim protection from arrest till August 21.

Justice Subramonium Prasad on Monday (August 12) issued a notice to the Delhi Police, as well as the UPSC, on the anticipatory bail plea by Khedkar, and asked them to file their responses.

“In the facts of the present case, the court is of the opinion that the petitioner be not arrested till the next date of hearing,” Justice Prasad said.

The court listed the case for further hearing on August 21.

Khedkar’s case

Khedkar allegedly misrepresented information in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022, to get reservation benefits.

On July 31, the UPSC cancelled Khedkar’s candidature and debarred her from future exams.

On August 1, a sessions court in Delhi had denied anticipatory bail to her and said there are serious allegations against her, which “require a thorough investigation”.

Khedkar had approached the sessions court, saying she faces “immediate threat of arrest”.

(With agency inputs)