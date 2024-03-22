HC dismisses Congress' pleas against tax reassessment proceedings

The Delhi High Court on Friday (March 22) dismissed the Congress party's pleas challenging the reassessment proceedings the Income Tax Department has initiated against it.

"We dismiss the writ petitions," a Bench of justices Yashwant Varma and Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said.

Three assessment years

The court had reserved its order on March 20 on the pleas filed by the Congress against the tax reassessment proceedings for three successive years: 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17.

The party claimed the proceedings were barred by limitation.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who appeared for the Congress, had said the Income Tax department could have gone back to a maximum of six assessment years.

I-T defends stand

However, the department asserted that there was no violation of any statutory provision by the tax authority and that, according to the material recovered, the "escaped" income by the party is more than Rs 520 crore.

Recently, the high court refused to interfere with an Income Tax Appellate Tribunal order declining to stay a tax notice to the Congress to recover outstanding tax of over Rs 100 crore.

The assessing officer had raised a tax demand of more than Rs 100 crore for the assessment year 2018-19 when the income was assessed to be more than Rs 199 crore.