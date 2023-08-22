Actor Prakash Raj has lashed out at people, who had heavily trolled him for his social media post on a joke around India's moon mission Chandrayaan-3, saying that ‘hate sees only hate’.



On Sunday (August 20), 58-year-old Raj had shared a cartoon showing a man pouring tea in an exaggerated motion and captioned it in Kannada, writing, "Latest news: First view just arrived from the Chandrayaan #VikramLander #justasking".

His post, however, evoked strong reactions and a number of social media users slammed him for being 'sarcastic' and for taking a derogatory swipe at the Chandrayaan-3 mission. They basically felt he was targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he is known to be a critic of the PM.

The actor, however, took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify that his earlier tweet had referred to an old joke, which belonds to the era of American astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first person to walk on the moon in 1969.

In his tweet, pointing out that 'hate sees only hate', he explained that the joke belonged to the time of Armstrong, 'celebrating our Kerala Chaiwala'. But, he added, ..."which Chaiwala did the TROLLS see?? … if you don't get a joke then the joke is on you.. Grow up #justasking(sic)." This joke as explained by another social media user, who supported Raj, said that this joke is meant to be a dig at how Keralites are found in every corner of the world and how the first thing Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin saw when they stepped foot on the moon was a Malayali selling tea there.