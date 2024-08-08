Hasina's son says she will return to Bangladesh; blames ISI for unrest

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who took shelter in India after fleeing Bangladesh, will return to her country once democracy is restored, her businessman son Sajeeb Wazed Joy says.

Joy, who is in the US, told PTI over the phone that the intelligence agency ISI of Pakistan, from which Bangladesh emerged in 1971, was to blame for the continuing unrest in the country.

He admitted that he had initially said that his mother will not be back in Bangladesh, but he now insisted that the 76-year-old Hasina will surely return, either as a "retired or active" politician.

Awami League won’t wither away

He asserted that the members of the late Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s family will neither abandon its people nor leave the beleaguered Awami League in the lurch.

"Yes, it is true that I had said she wouldn’t return to Bangladesh. But a lot has changed in the last two days following continuous attacks on our leaders and party workers across the country,” he said.

“Now we are going to do whatever it takes to keep our people safe; we are not going to leave them alone."

Bangladesh becoming Afghanistan

Joy added: "The Awami League is the largest and oldest political party in Bangladesh. So, we cannot just walk away from our people. She will definitely return to Bangladesh once democracy is restored.”

With the death toll in Bangladesh now nearing 470, he said Bangladesh "is turning into a state of anarchy and becoming a second Afghanistan in the region".

Why Hasina left Dhaka

He denied that Hasina fled Bangladesh to save her own life.

"She was not willing to leave the country. (Her) security was ready to protect her till the end. But that would have led to hundreds of deaths of protestors who were marching towards the PM’s residence.

“We convinced her for the sake of Bangladesh, we cannot let her get killed," he said.

No democracy minus AL

Joy, a former information and communication technology advisor to Hasina, made it clear that there can be no democracy in Bangladesh if the Awami League is excluded from a political process.

Hasina flew to India on Monday and was subsequently given shelter in New Delhi after she fled the country following mass protests against her government. She resigned as prime minister before leaving Dhaka.

An interim government led by Nobel laureate Mohammed Yunus is set to take office in Dhaka.

Seeks fresh elections

Joy quoted Yunus as saying that he wants a government of unity and not let the mistakes of the past affect the future. “I hope he stays true to his word.”

Joy described the Awami League, which led the war for liberation from Pakistan, as an "all-weather ally of India" and urged New Delhi to ensure the security of its leaders in Bangladesh by building global pressure.

He said he expects the interim government to create a level playing field whenever democracy is restored and fresh elections are held.

Joy thanks Modi

Hasina’s son expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for protecting his mother.

"I owe my heartfelt gratitude to Modi. If India wants stability in its eastern backyard, then they have to pressure the international community and take the lead to ensure the quick restoration of democracy.”

He added that Hasina was in touch with all party leaders for the last two days.

Joy blames Pakistan

“We thought now that she (Hasina) is gone, they (rioters) would leave our party people alone. But that did not happen. Instead, they started attacking," he said.

Joy blamed Pakistan for fuelling the unrest in Bangladesh.

He said there was circumstantial evidence suggesting foreign interference and alleged the involvement of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence agency.

CIA too involved?

"I suspect Pakistan ISI’s involvement. The attacks and protests were very coordinated, meticulously planned, and intentional efforts to keep inflaming the situation through social media. No matter what the government did to control the situation, they kept trying to worsen it,” he said.

He pointed out that the rioters attacked police with guns which could only be provided by terror outfits and foreign powers.

On reports of involvement of a US intelligence agency like the CIA, Joy said he had no evidence but added, "maybe, they are". He dismissed any Chinese involvement in the disturbances.

Hasina won’t seek asylum

Dismissing reports of Hasina seeking asylum in the UK or any other country as "rumours", Joy said the reports of her US Visa being revoked were also untrue.

"Sooner or later, there has to be a restoration of democracy in Bangladesh… At this point, she wants to go back to Bangladesh. It’s a question of when rather than if," he said.

Joy also urged India to act fast before anti-India forces gain more ground.