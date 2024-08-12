Hasina stay in India won’t hurt bilateral ties: Bangladesh interim govt adviser

Dhaka, Aug 12 (PTI) A top adviser of Bangladesh's interim government on Monday said that deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's stay in India will not hurt bilateral relations and Dhaka will always try to maintain good relations with New Delhi.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain made the comments when he was asked whether bilateral ties with India will be affected if Hasina's stay in India gets prolonged, the United News of Bangladesh news agency reported.

"This is a hypothetical question. If someone stays in a country why the relations with that particular country will be affected? There is no reason for that," he said, emphasising that bilateral relations are a big matter.

Hasina, 76, resigned and fled to India last week following widespread protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

Hossain said bilateral relations are a relation of interest and friendship is also of interest. "Friendship does not exist if the interest is hurt." He said the two sides - Bangladesh and India - have interests and they will follow those interests.

Hossain said they will "always try to maintain good relations" with India.

Earlier, he briefed the diplomats stationed in Dhaka, including Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma, on the situation in Bangladesh and sought their support.

"We believe that all our friends and partners in the international community would continue to stand by the interim government and our people as we embark on charting a new future for Bangladesh,” Hossain told the diplomats.

Hossain also said they are not abandoning any commitment with any country as those commitments were made by Bangladesh.

During his first press briefing at the foreign ministry on Sunday, Hossain was asked about the possibility of bringing home Hasina. He replied that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the law ministry while his office would respond only if that ministry makes any such request.

"Our policy is to maintain good relations with all countries while protecting our national interests," said Hossain, whose position is equivalent to a minister.

"We intend to maintain smooth and positive relations with all ... including India and China," said Hossain, who previously served as a deputy high commissioner to India.

When asked about the interim government's approach towards India, Hossain said both countries share a strong and deep bond.

"(But) it is important that people feel India is a good friend of Bangladesh...We want that, we want to advance the (Dhaka-Delhi) relation towards that direction,” said Hossain, a career diplomat and former foreign secretary. PTI

