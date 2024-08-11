Haryana-based shooter, accused in 7 criminal cases, arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old Haryana-based shooter from Chawala area here, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, Ankit (24) from Rohtak, was allegedly involved in seven criminal cases and with his arrest a murder case Sonipat has been cracked, the police said.

Three pistols, one single-shot pistol and 13 live cartridges were allegedly recovered from him after his arrest, they added.

In July, Ankit along with his associates allegedly fired more than 10 shots on Jaipal in Sonipat over an old rivalry, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (crime branch) Amit Goel said.

Goel said added they had received a tip-off that Ankit would come to Chawala area. A team was formed that raided the area and apprehended Ankit, he added.

At least seven criminal cases were previously registered against him, including attempt to murder, and cases under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act, at various police stations of Delhi and Haryana, Goel said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)