'He is in a happy place now': Harish Rana's last rites conducted, family to donate his eyes

Ghaziabad (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) Bidding farewell to their son one last time, the parents of Harish Rana, the first person in India permitted passive euthanasia, reflected on his life, describing him as a good son as they mourned during his last rites.

Harish's mother Nirmala Devi bid an emotional farewell to her son with folded hands and met those present, while his father Ashok Rana urged mourners not to cry, saying his son was in a "happy place now" and had been a good soon, a neighbour told PTI over the phone.

Harish's last rites were conducted at the Green Park cremation ground in South Delhi on Wednesday morning, marking a quiet end to his 13-year medical ordeal.

Family members, along with representatives of the Brahma Kumaris, a spiritual movement led by women, attended the cremation to offer their prayers for Harish. Residents from the Raj Empire Society in Ghaziabad, where the Rana family lives, also came to show their support, joining a diverse group of NGOs, AIIMS staff, relatives, and friends.

Harish's body was transported to the cremation ground in an ambulance, and the platform was covered in rose petals. Many mourners paid their last respects with folded hands, and some placed saffron garlands on the body before it was laid upon the pyre. Ashish Rana, Harish's younger brother, lit the pyre, accompanied by his sister, Bhavna.

Sister Lovely of the Brahma Kumaris, who has been associated with the family and travelled to the cremation ground, said that meditative chants were performed during the last rites. "The body is leaving the mortal world, but the soul is immortal and has begun a new journey," she said.

"The family decided to donate Harish's eyes," Sister Lovely told PTI.

It could not be confirmed whether any other organs were also donated, as family members were unavailable for further comments.

Additionally, Sister Lovely shared that a 'bhog' (offering) and prayer ritual will be held by the Brahma Kumaris in the coming days, where food items that Harish enjoyed will be prepared. "Harish could not eat for over a decade. Now the soul is free. In a symbolic gesture, we will offer the food that his body loved," she said.

Earlier, neighbours and well-wishers spoke of the family's unwavering commitment to caring for Harish despite the emotional and financial challenges they faced over the years. His parents described the decision to allow passive euthanasia as "extremely painful but necessary." According to sources, the family is scheduled to return to their Ghaziabad residence after completing the last rites and related rituals.

Harish slipped into a coma in 2013 after falling from a fourth-floor balcony when he was a B.Tech student at Panjab University. He was shifted to the palliative care unit at AIIMS Delhi earlier this month from his Ghaziabad home following a landmark Supreme Court order permitting the withdrawal of life support for him. He passed away on Tuesday.

The apex court had clarified that passive euthanasia in his case would involve withdrawal of artificial nutrition, such as the feeding tube, while continuing palliative care to allow a natural death with dignity. Medical boards had concluded that his condition was irreversible. PTI

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