HAL enters civil helicopter sector as Dhruv NG completes inaugural flight

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a giant in India’s defence and aerospace ecosystem, on Tuesday (December 30) entered the civil aviation helicopter sector by completing the first civil flight of its much-awaited ‘Dhruv New Generation’ (Dhruv NG) helicopter in Bengaluru.

The historic event took place at HAL Airport in Bengaluru, where Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu flagged off the flight. Adorned with a special livery in saffron, white and green, the Dhruv NG helicopter took to the Bengaluru skies. The sight evoked a sense of national pride among the technical fraternity and members of the public who had gathered to witness the occasion.

From military stronghold to civil market entry

For decades, HAL’s operations were largely confined to the manufacture of fighter aircraft and helicopters for military use. With this flight, the company has now formally entered the civil aviation market. The programme, held under the leadership of HAL Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil, reflects a long-term vision to expand India’s footprint in the global civil aviation industry.

The event also witnessed another significant technological breakthrough. The ‘Shakti’ helicopter engine, developed by HAL in collaboration with French firm Safran, received official certification from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

This is India’s first indigenously certified aero engine, a development expected to substantially reduce the country’s dependence on foreign nations for critical engine technology.

What lies ahead?

According to HAL sources, the Dhruv NG helicopter is expected to complete the full civil certification process within the next three to four months. Once certified, the helicopter will be deployed for civilian purposes such as passenger transport between urban and rural areas, air ambulance services, and rescue operations during emergencies like floods and landslides.

Strengthening Atmanirbhar Bharat

Speaking at the event, Naidu said the Dhruv NG and Shakti engine projects have given concrete shape to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. “This achievement has demonstrated India’s engineering capabilities to the world,” he said.

Having already made a strong impact in the defence sector with platforms such as the Tejas fighter aircraft and the Prachand light combat helicopter, HAL’s successful civil flight now opens up new opportunities in the future commercial aviation market.





(This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)