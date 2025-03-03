Cheetahs to be introduced in Gujarat's Banni Grasslands and MP's Gandhisagar sanctuary

Sasan (Gujarat), Mar 3 (PTI) After Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, cheetah introduction will be expanded to Banni Grasslands in Gujarat and Gandhisagar Sanctuary of MP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced at the seventh National Board of Wildlife (NBWL) meeting here on Monday.

African cheetahs were reintroduced at Kuno National Park in two batches in September 2022 and February 2023.

"The Prime Minister announced that cheetah introduction will be expanded to other areas, including the Gandhisagar sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh and Banni Grasslands in Gujarat," a government release stated.

The release, however, did not specify details about the number of wild cats to be brought in at both forest areas and the timeline.

Banni Grasslands is a 2,500 sq km protected forest in the Kutch district of Gujarat that supports numerous animal genetic resources like Banni buffalo, Kankrej cattle, sheep, goats, camels, and horses.

The grassland is a breeding and nesting ground for more than 250 bird species, including resident and winter migratory birds.

Gandhisagar Sanctuary in eastern Madhya Pradesh spreads over Mandsaur and Neemuch districts. It is known as Nimar region, with borders touching Rajasthan and is more or less dry.

The sanctuary is spread over the area surrounding Gandhisagar dam backwater, and is known for some rare wildlife species like wild dogs (dholes), chinkaras, leopards, otters and crocodiles.

African cheetahs were brought to India as part of the world's first intercontinental translocation of big cats and were released in Kuno National Nark.

The first batch of eight cheetahs from Namibia was introduced in India in September 2022, and the second batch of 12 cheetahs was flown in from South Africa in February 2023.

Since their arrival in India, seven adult cheetahs — three females and four males — have died, including four due to septicemia. The deaths occurred between March 2023 and January 2024. As many as 17 cubs were born in India, and 12 have survived.

Discussions to bring cheetahs back to India were initiated in 2009 by the Wildlife Trust of India. Under the "Action Plan for Reintroduction of Cheetah in India", around 50 cheetahs are estimated to be brought from African countries to various national parks over five years. PTI

