US lawmaker Meeks warns Trump’s tariffs threaten vital US-India relationship

US Democrat lawmaker Gregory Meeks has warned on Thursday (September 4) that President Donald Trump’s “arbitrary tariffs” on India are threatening the “vital relationship” between the two countries that has been strengthened over the past 25 years.

Gregory Meeks, the ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, following a meeting with Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra, also said that during the meeting he reaffirmed his “commitment to deeper ties” with India.

“RM @RepGregoryMeeks : Met with @AmbVMKwatra to underscore Congress’ support for the US-India partnership, which has strengthened over the past 25 years, including through the Quad. I reaffirmed our commitment to deeper ties, our shared hope for peace in Ukraine, and my alarm at Trump’s arbitrary tariffs that threaten this vital relationship,” said a statement issued by the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Gregory Meeks briefed on Indo-US ties

Ambassador Kwatra said that he had briefed Gregory Meeks on the recent developments in the “bilateral ties” between India and the US, adding that the talks covered trade, energy, Indo-Pacific, and broader issues of mutual interest.

“Had the privilege to meet Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee @RepGregoryMeeks , and brief him on recent developments in the bilateral relationship—our discussion spanned trade, energy, Indo-Pacific, and broader issues of mutual interest. Grateful for his constant counsel and steadfast support to the US-India relationship throughout his leadership on @HouseForeign,” stated Kwatra in a post on X.

Earlier, the House of Foreign Affairs Committee in a post on X stated that instead of imposing sanctions on China or others for buying Russian oil, Trump was singling out India with tariffs that were “sabotaging” the US-India relationship.

“Instead of imposing sanctions on China or others purchasing larger amounts of Russian oil, Trump's singling out India with tariffs, hurting Americans & sabotaging the US-India relationship in the process. It's almost like it's not about Ukraine at all,” stated the committee in a post on X.

Trump’s tariffs ‘unjustified’

The remarks come at a time when the India-US ties have turned frosty with Trump’s move to slap 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on New Delhi for its purchase of Russian oil, which Washington has alleged was helping Moscow in funding its war against Ukraine. Combined with the earlier 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs, this has pushed the US tariff rates on Indian goods to 50 per cent. India has termed the move as “unjustified” with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar pointing out that it was not India but China that is the largest buyer of Russian oil.