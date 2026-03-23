Great Nicobar mega project sparks tribal outcry over rights, ecology

Sri Vijaya Puram, Mar 23 (PTI) Tribal leaders of Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday raised concerns over a mega infrastructure project, alleging lack of transparency, environmental risks, and continued neglect of tribal rights.

The project, titled ‘Holistic Development of Great Nicobar’, involves the construction of a transhipment port, an international airport, a township and a power plant spanning more than 160 sq km. This includes around 130 sq km of forest inhabited by the Nicobarese, a Scheduled Tribe (ST), and the Shompens, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), whose population is estimated to be between 200 and 300.

Speaking to PTI on Monday, Titus Peter, First Captain (village head) of Pulobhabi village, said that people of Campbell Bay in Great Nicobar are facing considerable hardship due to the proposed project and urged the Government of India to take their concerns into account.

He expressed apprehension about the impact on the Shompen tribe, stating that increased outside contact could expose them to diseases and threaten their survival.

Peter also warned of ecological damage, saying the Great Nicobar project could adversely affect endemic species unique to the island. He alleged that the administration has not maintained transparency over the project, leaving tribal communities unaware of the full scale and implications of the project.

Barnabas Manju, Chairman of Tribal Council, Great Nicobar and Little Nicobar, recalled the displacement of tribal families after the 2004 tsunami, stating that many were relocated to other islands and are still waiting to return to their ancestral lands.

"Despite repeated requests, proper rehabilitation and restoration of our traditional lands have not been addressed," he claimed.

Manju stated that even if the government offers compensation for their land, the tribal communities are not willing to accept it, emphasising their deep connection to their ancestral territories.

He added that the tribals are not opposing development, but he stressed that it should not come at the cost of large-scale environmental degradation.

G Bhasker, Chairman, Campaign Committee, Andaman and Nicobar Territorial Congress Committee, said that a delegation recently met Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi and apprised him of the concerns.

According to Bhasker, Gandhi extended his support to the tribal communities and assured them that he would personally visit Great Nicobar Island to assess the situation.

Bhasker further alleged that the government had "cheated" the tribal communities by obtaining their No Objection Certificate (NOC) without disclosing the full facts about the project.

He added that the project, in its present form, raises significant environmental and social concerns that require urgent attention.

The representatives called for greater transparency, proper consultation with tribal communities, and a reassessment of the project to safeguard both the fragile ecosystem and the rights of indigenous people in the Nicobar Islands. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)