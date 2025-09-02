India, US still in dialogue on bilateral trade deal, says Piyush Goyal amid Trump tariff row

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday (September 2) said that India was negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the US. His comments come at a time when bilateral relations between India and the US have nosedived following US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose 50 per cent tariffs on India, out of which 25 per cent are reciprocal tariffs and the remaining are retaliatory tariffs for India’s purchase of Russian oil, which Washington has claimed was funding Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

"We are in dialogue with the US for a BTA," he said here at an industry chamber event on sustainability. India and the US are in the process of negotiating the pact since March, and so far, five rounds of talks have been held.

However, the US team has deferred its visit to India for the next round of talks, which was scheduled from August 25, after the Trump administration imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods.

Goyal, in an apparent dig at the US, also said that it was unfortunate that “certain important countries” have chosen to forego the agenda of sustainability.

"It is unfortunate that certain important players, certain important countries, have chosen to forego the agenda of sustainability...India continues to remain committed to our sustainability goals. We believe our competitiveness will only get better with a sustainable pathway,” said Goyal as quoted by ANI.

