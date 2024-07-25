‘Govt sleeping at wheel’: Congress barb over India’s garments export fall

The Congress criticised the government on Thursday (july 25), alleging that it was "sleeping at the wheel" as Bangladesh and Vietnam reportedly surpassed India's garment exports over the last decade.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a news report that cited Global Trade Research Initiative data to claim that India's garment exports in 2023-24 stood at USD 14.5 billion against USD 15 billion in 2013-14.



"The FM (finance minister) waxed eloquent on encouraging labour-intensive sectors of the economy to boost job creation. In 2013-14, India's garment exports stood at USD 15 billion, next only to China. In 2023-24, India's garment exports were lower at USD 14.5 billion," he said.

"In this last decade, Vietnam and Bangladesh simply zoomed past us. Vietnam's garment exports are more than double, and Bangladesh's more than three times that of India's," the Congress leader said.

This is what the Modi decade did to one of the most employment-intensive of sectors, he said.

"It is clearly and entirely a case of self-strangulation. The Union government was sleeping at the wheel," Ramesh alleged.

(With agency inputs)