Govt to soon come up with new policy for senior citizens: GOI secretary

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The government will soon come up with a new policy for senior citizens, said Amit Yadav, Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment.

He was addressing an event organised by The Association of Senior Living India (ASLI). The association will hold The 5th ASLI Ageing Fest, scheduled for December 6, 2024, in Bengaluru.

Yadav said the ministry will come up with a new policy on senior citizens. He said it has already hold consultations with all stakeholders.

The secretary highlighted the government's decision to provide health coverage to all the senior citizens aged 70 years and above irrespective of income under the flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

Rajit Mehta, Chairman, ASLI and MD & CEO, Antara Senior Care, said, "With the senior population in India projected to surpass 300 million by 2050, making up nearly 20 per cent of the total population, the demand for comprehensive senior CARE solutions is set to increase dramatically." Presently only 5 per cent of India's elderly have access to institutional care, and over half live without social security, he added.

"With a significant gap in geriatric healthcare services as well -- less than 0.7 hospital beds per 1,000 elderly -- it is imperative that we build inclusive, accessible, and sustainable senior care models. Wellness and healthcare should be a key focus, integrated seamlessly with housing solutions that prioritise safety, comfort, and community support," Mehta said.

Ankur Gupta, co-founder, ASLI, and Joint Managing Director, Ashiana Housing, said it is difficult to bring affordable senior living housing project because of cost of services, including health, attached to it apart from civil construction. PTI

