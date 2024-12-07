Govt to introduce new GST slab, add to common man's burden: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has claimed that the Narendra Modi government is set to introduce a new slab of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to burden people.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the Congress will continue to oppose this “injustice” of the government imposing higher tax rates on things of daily use and giving concessions to big billionaires.

“Concessions to capitalists, looting of common people”

“See another example of concessions to capitalists and looting common people.

Also read: GST on cigarettes, tobacco, fizzy drinks may go up to 35%

“On one hand, the income tax is increasing constantly in comparison to the corporate tax. On the other hand, the Modi government is preparing to collect more money through Gabbar Singh Tax,” he said in a post in Hindi on X.

“It is heard that amid the ever-increasing collection from the GST, the government is going to introduce a new tax slab — there is a plan to increase the GST on things of daily need.

“Just think — the wedding season is going on, people must have been saving every penny of their money, and in the meantime, the government is going to increase the GST on clothes priced above Rs 1,500 from 12 per cent to 18 per cent,” the Congress leader said.