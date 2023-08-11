The government on Friday (August 11) introduced bills to completely overhaul British-era Indian criminal laws, naming them in Hindi and introducing a new offence dealing with acts of secession and subversive activities.

A Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita will replace the 1860 Indian Penal Code, a Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita will come in for the Code of Criminal Procedure while the Bharatiya Sakshya will take the place of the Indian Evidence Act.

All three have been referred to a Parliamentary Standing Committee for review.

The controversial sedition law "has been repealed", Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the Lok Sabha. It has been replaced by Section 150 for acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India.





A new offence for acts of secession, armed rebellion, subversive activities, separatist activities or endangering the sovereignty or unity and integrity of India has been added in the revised laws.

Regarding subversion

"Whoever, purposely or knowingly, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or by electronic communication or by use of financial means, or otherwise, excites or attempts to excite, secession or armed rebellion or subversive activities, or encourages feelings of separatist activities or endangers sovereignty or unity and integrity of India; or indulges in or commits any such act shall be punished with imprisonment for life or with imprisonment which may extend to seven years and shall also be liable to fine," it says.

The explanation states this: "Comments expressing disapprobation of the measures, or administrative or other action of the government with a view to obtain their alteration by lawful means without exciting or attempting to excite the activities referred to in this section."

The new bill prioritises laws for crimes against women and children, murders and "offences against the state".

In a new, community service will be one of the punishments for petty offences.

Offences have been made gender neutral. New offences of terrorist acts and organised crime have been added with deterrent punishment to deal effectively with the problem of organised crimes and terrorist activities.

The fines and punishment for various offences have been increased.

Centre wants to revamp British-era laws: Shah



The government seeks to revamp British-era laws, Shah said.



"The laws that will be repealed... the focus of those law was to protect and strengthen the British administration, the idea was to punish and not to give justice. By replacing them, the new three laws will bring the spirit to protect the rights of the Indian citizen," he said.





The new bills retain the death sentence.



