Govt policies, decisions have taken economy to new height: PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government's policies and decisions have taken the economy to a new height, creating immense possibility for employment and self-employment generations.

Speaking to newly inducted employees in different government departments at the Centre and in some states after distributing nearly 51,000 appointment letters as part of 'Rozgar Mela', he asked them to ensure that welfare initiatives reach the most deprived people wherever they are and said this will lead to the realisation of goal of making India a developed country by 2047.

Modi said that their biggest priority should be people's ease of living, and took a swipe at past governments saying they ignored the equality envisaged by B R Ambedkar, the key figure behind the Constitution, among all citizens.

A big section of society was denied even basic facilities till 2014 when his government came to power, he said.

The prime minister said his government prioritised the marginalised and adopted their development as a mantra, asserting that it reached out to those who for decades had not got any facility from any government.

"We have been trying to change their lives," he said.

The same bureaucracy and system are in place but the mindset and work culture has changed, changing the lives of people, he said.

Citing a report, Modi said over 13 crore people moved out of poverty in the last five years.

Many global agencies have come out of positive reports about the Indian economy, he said, adding that this also is an evidence of the immense possibility for employment and self-employment in the coming years.

The prime minister told the new employees through video conferencing that they should make a note of any hardship they might have faced due to some government employees and ensure that they never treat anyone in the same manner.

His government, he said, has been spending lakhs of crores of rupees in building modern infrastructure, including expressways, airports and in rail sector, which have obviously created a lot of employment.

India is witnessing an "infrastructure revolution", he said.

Development projects hanging fire for years and decades were accomplished by his government, he said, citing the construction of an airport in Sikkim and Paradip refinery.

Real estate sector was headed to sure shot destruction when his government came to power but it ushered in reforms through the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act to restore its good health. The sector creates a lot of employment, he noted. PTI

