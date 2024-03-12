Govt launches portal for CAA applications; mobile app coming soon

The Ministry of Home Affairs has launched a portal for people who are eligible to apply for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.

The move came on Tuesday (March 12), a day after the government notified the rules for the implementation of the law.

Portal and app

“Persons eligible under CAA-2019 can apply for citizenship on this portal, indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in,” news agency PTI quoted an official spokesperson as saying.

A mobile app, “CAA-2019”, will also be launched shortly to facilitate applications through phone.

About CAA

The Centre on Monday implemented the CAA, 2019, notifying the rules four years after the law was passed by Parliament to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

With the unveiling of the rules, the Narendra Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants — Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians — from the three countries. The rule comes into force with immediate effect.

(With agency inputs)