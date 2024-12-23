Govt gave 'record' 10 lakh jobs to youths in 1.5 yrs: PM Modi at Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday (December 23) that his government has given nearly 10 lakh permanent government jobs to youths in the last one or one-and-a-half years, which he claimed was a record.

Addressing a virtual Rozgar Mela event, where over 71,000 people were given appointment letters, he said no previous government has provided jobs on such a "mission mode".

Modi said the young population was at the heart of his government's policies and programmes and that honesty and transparency had driven the recruitment process.

Underlining that a large number of recruits in this job mela were women, the prime minister said it was his government’s aim to see that women become self-dependent in every field.

The government's decision to grant 26-week maternity leave to women had also helped them a lot in their career, he said.

Modi details achievements

Modi said that youths were at the centre of a host of schemes, be it Start Up India, Digital India or reforms in space and defence sectors.

His government had ensured that language was not a barrier by ensuring that youths can take recruitment exams in 13 Indian languages, he added.

The prime minister also said that his government had followed this by creating job and self-employment opportunities in villages.

OBCs get jobs

Speaking at the event, Union minister Jitendra Singh said 29 per cent of the 71,000 now provided jobs are from the OBC category.

The backward classes recruitment has seen a 27 per cent rise under the Modi government compared to the Congress-led UPA's, he said.

The Schedules Castes and Scheduled Tribes accounted for 15.8 and 9.6 respectively in Monday's recruitments, Singh added.