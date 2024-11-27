Govt for stricter laws to curb social media vulgarity: Minister

There is a need to make existing laws more stringent to curb vulgar content on social media platforms, the government said on Wednesday.

So, a Parliamentary Standing Committee should take up the issue, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Lok Sabha.

He also called for a consensus to frame more strict laws in this regard.

Earlier checks gone: Minister

The minister said that earlier there were editorial checks to decide whether something was right or wrong. But those checks have ended, he said.

Today, social media was a platform for freedom of the press but it was uncontrolled and there was vulgar content, the minister said amid din in the House.

There was a need to make existing laws more stringent laws to curb vulgar content on social media platforms, Vaishnaw said.

MP voices concern

He was responding to questions by BJP member Arun Govil about existing mechanisms to check telecast of vulgar and sex-related content through social media platforms.

Govil wanted to know if the government proposes to make the existing laws more stringent keeping as the existing laws were not very effective to stop the misuse of these platforms.