Govt comes out with new rules for SIM verification. Here's all you need to know

With an aim to provide user protection and curb cyber frauds, the Union government on Thursday (August 17) announced new rules for SIM verification, discontinuing the provision of issuance of bulk connection, and making verification mandatory for dealers selling SIM cards.

The new rules have been unveiled at a time when the government is working to tackle the increase number of cyber fraud cases. Announcing the rules at a press conference, Union minister for communications, electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said the government had deactivated over 52 lakh connections obtained using fraudulent methods. The government also acted tough against the dealers with over 67,000 of them blacklisted for facilitating these illicit connections, apart from lodging 300 FIRs against those involved in cyber fraud.



Also read: Now track, block lost mobile phones via Sanchar Saathi Portal

“On the occasion of World Telecom Day in May, three customer-focused reforms were released (Central Equipment Identity Register, Know Your Mobile and ASTR). Now, in addition to that, we have decided to come up with two more reforms. These are purely focused on user protection and reducing cyber fraud cases,” Vaishnaw said.



Among these new rules for SIM verification are



Vendor verification

As per the new rules, all SIM card vendors will have to complete police and biometric verification, with mandatory registration. The verification of SIM card dealers will be carried out by the telecom operator and violation of this provision could result in a penalty of up to Rs 10 lakh.

Window for verification

The government has announced a 12-month window for complying with the registration norm for existing sellers. The verification is intended to help in the identification, blacklisting and elimination of rogue sellers from the system.

Data collection

Under the KYC reforms, the demographic details of the customer will be captured by scanning the QR code of the printed Aadhaar in case of taking new SIMs or applying for a fresh SIM on an existing number.



Also read: Trai gives 30 days to telcos to check misuse of telemarketing message templates

No bulk SIM cards

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had discontinued the provision of bulk connections, replacing it with the concept of business connections. Apart from the KYC verification of businesses, the KYC of the person taking the handover of SIM will also be performed. Individuals can still take up to nine SIMs on the basis of one identification.

SIM disconnection

The mobile number will be allocated to a new customer 90 days after the disconnection. In case of replacement, the subscriber will have to complete the KYC process, with a bar of 24 hours on outgoing and incoming SMS facilities.

In the previous set of reforms announced earlier this year, the government launched the Sanchar Saathi portal for reporting stolen or lost mobile handsets and blocking them, and AI-based software ASTR for identifying illegal mobile connections.