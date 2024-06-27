Government to investigate question paper leaks, assures President Murmu

The government is committed to investigating the incidents of question paper leaks and ensure that the guilty are punished, President Droupadi Murmu announced on Thursday (June 27).

Addressing the 18th Lok Sabha for the first time, the president mentioned steps taken by the government on the educational front. As she spoke, some opposition members shouted "NEET".

Exams’ sanctity

"If due to any reason there is obstruction in examinations, it is not appropriate. Sanctity and transparency are a must in government recruitments and examinations," she said.

"The government is committed to conduct a fair investigation and ensure the most stringent punishment to those guilty in the recent incidents of paper leak.”

NEET scandal

The president’s remarks followed a huge row after major irregularities in the NEET exam. The government has since announced a panel of experts to examine the entire issue.

There were incidents of paper leaks in some states earlier as well, the president said, stressing that there was a need to rise above partisan politics and take strong steps at the national level.

Examination reforms

The president added that Parliament had enacted a strong law against paper leaks.

She said the government was working to reform the examination process.