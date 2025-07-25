Government bans over 20 OTT platforms for 'indecent' content

The Government has banned over 20 OTT platforms, including Ullu, ALTT, and Desifli,x over violating several laws, including “indecent “representation of women.

A PTI report quoting sources said that the ban is aimed at cracking down on the easy availability of pornographic material, particularly to minors. It also aims to ensure that digital content remains within the bounds of decency and the law.

Which OTT platforms got banned

The reports further stated that ALTT, ULLU, Big Shots App, Desiflix, Boomex, Navarasa Lite, Gulab App, Kangan App, Bull App, Jalva App, Wow Entertainment, Look Entertainment, Hitprime, Feneo, ShowX, Sol Talkies, Adda TV, HotX VIP, Hulchul App, MoodX, NeonX VIP, Fugi, Mojflix, and Triflicks are among the platforms identified for violation of laws.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed the Internet Service Providers to disable or remove public access to these websites within India.

Row over ‘House Arrest’

The reality show ‘House Arrest’ was one of the reasons cited by government officials for the ban. Even though the show was taken down by Ullu in May, following an instruction by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the OTT platforms continued to publish obscene and even pornographic content, the Hindustan Times reported, quoting a government official. The report further stated that the government sent a communication to this effect to several OTT platforms.

Ullu had earlier faced action by the self-regulatory body Digital Publisher Content Grievances Council (DPCGC), headed by a former Supreme Court judge. The self-regulatory body reportedly sought the removal of 100 web series from Ullu, but it was later found that after editing or removing the content for some time, it either reloaded or published the unedited version.

Inappropriate questions

The show ‘House Arrest’ streamed on Ullu courted major controversy after the host reportedly asked inappropriate questions to the woman contestants and asked them to perform a “challenge” of removing their undergarments below their clothes, reported the Hindustan Times.

The report further stated that the host of the show Ajaz Khan and Ullu founder Vibhu Agarwal were summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW).

