Government aims to open new avenues for young women: PM Modi

The passage of the women's reservation bill has heralded a new future for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday (September 26), asserting that it is his government's policy to open new avenues for young women.



Speaking after distributing appointment letters to over 51,000 new employees in government departments virtually, Modi also emphasised the growing use of technology in governance.



The use of technology in official schemes has curbed corruption and complexities and also boosted credibility and comfort, he said.



Modi told the new employees to work with the motto of "citizens-first" and deploying technology to improve governance.



He cited in this connection the use of technology in direct benefit transfers to beneficiaries of various schemes, booking of train tickets and digital locker among other fields.



Modi said his government works with a mindset based on constant monitoring, mission mode implementation and mass participation in government schemes with 100 per cent saturation in their reach.



Women’s quota



This is a time of historic decisions and achievements for the country, the prime minster said.



He stressed that the women's reservation bill, passed by Parliament, will majorly boost the country's 50 per cent population.



The issue, which was pending for 30 years, has been passed by record votes in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, he said.



