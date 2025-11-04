Hinduja Group chairman Gopichand Hinduja dies at 85 in London

Gopichand P Hinduja, chairman of the Hinduja Group, has died in London at the age of 85, PTI reported, citing sources close to his family on Tuesday (November 4).

Fondly known as 'GP' in business circles, Gopichand had been unwell for several weeks and passed away in a London hospital, the sources said.

Second generation leader of Hinduja family

Belonging to the second generation of the Hinduja family, Gopichand took over as chairman following the death of his elder brother Srichand in May 2023. The other two brothers are Prakash and Ashok Hinduja.

A graduate of Jai Hind College, Mumbai, Gopichand also held honorary doctorates from the University of Westminster and Richmond College, according to the company’s website.

He is survived by his wife Sunita, sons Sanjay and Dheeraj, and daughter Rita. The 2025 edition of The Sunday Times Rich List ranked the Hinduja family as the wealthiest in the United Kingdom, estimating their assets at 32.3 billion pounds.

Visionary leader

Gopichand joined the family business in 1950 and is credited with transforming it from an Indo-Middle East trading enterprise into a global conglomerate with interests spanning banking, finance, energy, automotive, media, and infrastructure.

Under his leadership, the Group made some of its most notable acquisitions, including Gulf Oil in 1984 and Ashok Leyland three years later, the latter marking one of the first major NRI-led investments in India.

Today, the Hinduja Group has businesses in 11 sectors, including automotive, banking and finance, IT, healthcare, real estate, power, and media and entertainment. Its well-known brands include Ashok Leyland, IndusInd Bank, and NXTDIGITAL Limited.