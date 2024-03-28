Good Friday: Wondering how to wish Christians on a day of mourning? Here's what you can say

Good Friday is an important day for the Christian community around the world. It is observed on the Friday just before Easter every year.

It is actually a day of mourning for Christians. For it was on this day Jesus Christ was mercilessly tortured and crucified. It is considered a holy day as Christians believe that Christ sacrificed his life for the sins of humanity and for the greater good. And, that explains the good in Good Friday.

So, it is not appropriate to flood Christians with Happy Good Friday messages. For, according to the Bible, Good Friday is a day when Christians mourn and the day is spent in prayer and reflection.

People also call this day Holy Friday, Black Friday, or Great Friday as it commemorates the crucifixion, death, and burial of Jesus Christ on the Mount of Calvary.

Good Friday messages

Then if you are still compelled to send a message on this sombre occasion, you can send messages such as, ‘May the sacrifice of Jesus remind us of the forgiveness and immense love from God.'

Or, 'On this Good Friday, as we remember the crucifixion of Jesus, let us also reflect on his teachings of love, compassion, and forgiveness'.

Let it be more about the soul. 'Wishing you a soulful Friday' seems succinct and ideal.

'Have a solemn Good Friday', can be another one. Or, 'May you be guided to live a life of humility, kindness, and faith. Have a blessed day'.

'Have a blessed Good Friday' serves the purpose ideally.

How Christians spend Good Friday

On this day, Christians attend service at the church to remember the sacrifice that Jesus Christ made for humanity. Some even refrain from eating to observe the day of mourning and sorrow.

However, it also signals the end of a holy month and the beginning of the Easter weekend. Good Friday is followed by Easter, the day Christian believe Jesus rose from the dead, marking his triumph over sin and showing a future full of promise and forgiveness, for all those who believed in him.