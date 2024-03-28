Good Friday: Banks will be open in these states on March 29

Banks will remain closed in several states to mark Good Friday on March 29. However, there are some states where banks will be working on Good Friday. This includes Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Rajasthan, and Tripura, and Jammu and Srinagar.

Banks across India were closed for as many as 14 days during March, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list.

Which banks will remain open over the weekend?

Several banks will also be working over the weekend or on March 30 and 31 in deference to central government orders.

As the fiscal year comes to an end on March 31, the central government has asked all bank branches handling government receipts and payments to work on Saturday (March 30) and Sunday (March 31), said the RBI.

The central bank said that all agency banks should keep their designated branches open up to the normal working hours on the last two days of March for over-the-counter transactions related to government transactions.