Goa nightclub fire case: Thailand begins deportation of Luthra brothers

The immigration authorities in Thailand have initiated deportation proceedings against the Luthra brothers- Saurabh and Guarav Luthra- the prime accused in the Goa nightclub fire case that left 25 people dead.

The development comes following their detention after the Luthra brothers were flagged as subjects of an INTERPOL Blue Notice as requested by Indian law enforcement agencies.

Arrested under Thai Immigration Act

The Thai immigration officials said that the Luthra brothers were arrested under Section 12(7) of the Thai Immigration Act, following which officials at Phuket Immigration formally revoked their VISA permission to stay in Thailand, therefore ending their legal status in the country.

Subsequently, the Luthras have been shifted to the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) at Suan Phlu, Sathon, Bangkok, where they are currently lodged.

"The process for their deportation is now underway, though the final confirmation on the date, time, and specific flight details for sending them back remains pending approval from the Commander authority," said Thai officials as quoted by ANI.

Fled to Phuket after nightclub fire

The Luthra brothers had fled to Phuket on the morning following the December 6 fire at their nightclub. Deportation proceedings against them are now underway in Thailand, with the Goa Police remaining in continuous coordination with central agencies.

Thai police detained the brothers from a resort in Phuket on Thursday after India moved to suspend their passports, according to local media reports. Officials said the detention followed a request from Indian law enforcement authorities.

India-Thailand extradition treaty

Thai authorities have stated that an Indian law enforcement team is coordinating the required formalities for the brothers’ return. Their deportation is being processed under the extradition treaty between India and Thailand, which has been in force since 2015.

They stressed that due process would be followed as cooperation between the two countries continues. Thai authorities said they are working closely with their Indian counterparts to ensure that the handover is carried out in a lawful and timely manner.