Goa murder: 'Why did you do this?' Bengaluru start-up CEO's husband confronts her

Suchana Seth, the Bengaluru-based CEO of artificial intelligence start-up Mindful AI Lab, who allegedly killed her four-year-old son in Goa, had a bitter confrontation with her estranged husband at Calangute police station on Saturday (January 13), said news reports.

According to the Goa police, Suchana and her husband PR Venkat Raman ended up blaming each other. The couple, who are in the midst of getting a divorce, had a heated argument when they met at the Calangute police station. The police described their meeting as a “blame game”.

When Raman asked why she killed their child, Suchana replied that she did not kill him and blamed her husband for her situation. She told him that she was in custody, while he was free.

Police officials told the media that the couple argued, with Venkatraman angrily asking her, ‘What have you done to my child? How could you do this to me?’ Suchana, however, denied committing the murder. “I did not commit the crime,” she is supposed to have told her husband, said news reports.

She stuck to the same story she had told the police that the child was alive when she fell asleep. But when she woke up he was dead.

To which, Raman is supposed to have asked her then how did their son die if she did not murder him? Suchana has no convincing answer to why she had stuffed her son's body in a suitcase.

Raman was in Calagunte police station to depose before the Goa Police and record his statement. Both husband and wife had requested a meeting.

He told the police that he last met his son on December 10 and that Suchana had not allowed him to meet their child for the past five Sundays violating the court order. In his five page statement, he said that Suchana accused him of being violent and did not want her son to be with him.

Raman refused to speak to the media but his lawyer, Azhar Meer, said the father who just lost his son was “numb” with grief, said news reports.

Meanwhile, the lawyer talking to the media said that his client has no claim to justice now.

Meer said that there is no justice for his son now and there is no justice for Venkat. And that once someone is gone there is no hope of them coming back.

He added that he hoped that after this case, people will realise there is no point fighting for a child, it is not worth it. It does not matter who wins or loses, it is always the child who loses in a custody battle, he pointed out.

Meer also said that his client is indifferent to whether Suchana Seth goes to jail or she gets bail or she is convicted or not.