Global exposition of Devnimori relics at Colombo: PM Modi hails India-Sri Lanka ties

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India and Sri Lanka are connected by "deep civilisational and spiritual bonds" as he thanked President Anura Kumara Dissanayake for inaugurating the exposition of the holy Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha in Colombo.

The first-ever international exposition of these sacred relics, which originate from the Devnimori archaeological site in Gujarat's Aravalli district, is taking place at Gangaramaya Temple from February 4-11.

It was inaugurated by Sri Lankan President Dissanayaka along with Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and the state's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi in the presence of Chief Incumbent Ven. Kirinde Assaji Thero at the Gangaramaya Temple, Colombo on Wednesday.

"Respectfully welcome the Sacred Relics of the Buddha to Sri Lanka today for public veneration until the 11th at Hunupitiya Gangaramaya Temple. I deeply appreciate PM @narendramodi and the Government of India for honouring their promise and enabling this sacred exposition," the Sri Lankan president posted on X on February 4.

He also shared some photos of the exposition that will be open for public veneration from February 5 onwards.

Prime Minister Modi, while sharing his post, wrote on X: "Gratitude to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake for inaugurating the Exposition of the Holy Devnimori Relics at the sacred Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo.

"During my visit in April 2025, it was decided these relics will come to Sri Lanka, thus giving the opportunity for the people to pay their respects. Our nations are connected by deep civilisational and spiritual bonds. May Lord Buddha’s timeless message of compassion, peace and harmony continue to guide humanity. @anuradisanayake," he said.

The exposition follows the announcement made by Prime Minister Modi during his State Visit to Sri Lanka in April 2025. It reflects the deep-rooted spiritual and civilisational ties between India and Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said a day ago.

The arrival of the holy relics in Colombo, on February 4, coinciding with Sri Lanka’s 78th Independence Day, added "special significance to the occasion," it said.

This exposition is the first public veneration of the relics outside India. India had earlier organised the Exposition of Kapilavastu Relics in 2012 and Sarnath Relics in 2018 in Sri Lanka.

The holy Devnimori relics, which were ferried to Sri Lanka in a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force with full state honours, are originally enshrined at the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda in Vadodara.

Devnimori, located in Gujarat, is an important Buddhist archaeological site where excavations uncovered a Sharira Stupa containing relic caskets with sacred ashes, a copper box, and gold and silver foil, the High Commission said in a statement.

One casket bears an inscription in Brahmi script and Sanskrit reading “DashabalaShariraNilaya” — “the abode of the bodily relic of Lord Buddha” — making these relics among the most significant Buddhist archaeological discoveries in India, it said.

On February 2, India had termed the exposition as a "profound gesture of spiritual outreach and cultural diplomacy".

A high-level Indian delegation led by the Gujarat governor and deputy chief minister, along with senior monks and officials, accompanied the relics during their ferrying from India to Sri Lanka.

The Devnimori relics were first explored in 1957 by eminent archaeologist S N Chowdhry. The excavations revealed important Buddhist structures and relics that "stand testimony to the flourishing of Buddhism in western India during the early centuries," India's Ministry of Culture said.

The relics were "received by Hon. (Dr.) Hiniduma Sunil Senevi, Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs and Hon. (Prof.) A.H.M.H. Abayarathna, Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government at Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo," the statement said.

Two exhibitions, titled “Unearthing the Sacred Piprahwa” and “Sacred Relic and Cultural Engagement of Contemporary India” have also been inaugurated at the Gangaramaya Temple.

PM Modi, during his April 2025 visit, had also announced a grant for the development of the Sacred City Complex project in Anuradhapura. This is in addition to USD 15 million grant for the promotion of Buddhist ties, announced in 2020, the high commission said.

"India remains committed to continuously deepening the civilidational linkages with Sri Lanka through such bilateral initiatives and regular exchanges between monastic and scholarly communities," it said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)