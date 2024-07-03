Global efforts must to deal with AI risks, dangers: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Countries are becoming aware of new threats and risks from Artificial Intelligence, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday (July 3), adding that only collective global efforts can meet the challenges.

The Minister for Electronics and IT also told an audience in New Delhi that a comprehensive India AI Mission – cleared by the Cabinet earlier this year – will be launched in two-three months.

"The whole package... the whole AI Mission which was approved by the Cabinet a couple of months back... the team is working on setting the foundation and all seven pillars... and maybe in 2-3 months we will be launching this mission," he told the Global IndiaAI Summit.

India’s AI ecosystem

The Cabinet in March approved an allocation of over Rs 10,300 crore for the IndiaAI Mission, marking a significant step towards bolstering India's AI ecosystem.

This financial infusion, slated over the next five years, aims to catalyse various components of the IndiaAI Mission including areas like the IndiaAI Compute Capacity, IndiaAI Innovation Centre (IAIC), IndiaAI Datasets Platform, IndiaAI Application Development Initiative, IndiaAI FutureSkills, IndiaAI Startup Financing, and safe and trusted AI.

Vaishnaw said that India's approach in the AI Mission would be all about democratising technology.

Threats from AI

He said that while the potential of AI for transformation and social good were evident, countries also recognise the threats and risks from this new technology.

AI can be a very big tool for economic and social challenges, he said.

"Simultaneously, over the last one year, there is a huge realisation too about dangers, risks and threats to our social institutions.”

Referring to minister of state for IT Jitin Prasada's observations, Vaishnaw said that in the recent general elections, “we have seen how big a threat, disinformation, misinformation and fake news can be and that threat gets multiplied manifold by the power of AI".

Political consensus

"We also believe that a solution has to come through a global thought-process, it cannot be done in isolation by any country," Vaishnaw said.

Asked how soon would India carve out a regulation and guardrails on AI, he said: "Discussions are on... it requires political consensus. All sections should understand the threats... only then we should approach legal action.”