Glad Gadkari endorsed my demand to remove 18% GST on insurance: Karti Chidambaram

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday said he is glad that Union minister Nitin Gadkari has urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to remove GST on insurance, a suggestion he made in Lok Sabha during the Budget debate.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has requested the finance minister to withdraw the 18 per cent goods and services tax (GST) on life and medical insurance premiums.

"I am very happy that Cabinet Minister Mr Gadkari has endorsed my demand that I made yesterday on the floor of the House to remove the 18 per cent GST levied on Health and Life Insurance premium," Chidambaram said.

"We are a very under-insured country, and we must encourage people to insure themselves. By levying GST you are making the premiums expensive. You must treat insurance not only as a social cover but also as a mode of saving. So they should remove the GST," he said.

Chidambaram shared on X a video of his speech made in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, where he demanded for the GST on insurance to be removed. PTI

