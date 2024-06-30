Gen Dwivedi takes over as new Army Chief; his classmate is current Navy chief

General Upendra Dwivedi assumed the role of the 30th Chief of the Army Staff on Sunday (June 30), afterfollowing the retirement of General Manoj Pande.

General Dwivedi, who previously served as the Vice-Chief of the Army, brings extensive operational experience from his tenure along the borders with China and Pakistan.

Historic first

In a historic first for the Indian military, General Dwivedi's classmate from Sainik School, Rewa, Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, now serves as the Chief of the Navy. The two officers studied together in Class 5 during the 1970s, with roll numbers 931 and 938 respectively and today command their respective services.

Defence ministry spokesperson A Bharat Bhushan Babu pointed out this rare occurrence and reflected on the school's immense contribution to the Indian Armed Forces.

In a post on X, Babu said, "For the first time in Indian Military history, Chiefs of Navy and Army hail from the same school. This rare honour of nurturing two prodigious students, who would go on to lead their respective services 50 years later, goes to Sainik School, Rewa in Madhya Pradesh."



Before his appointment as Vice-Chief on February 19, General Dwivedi was the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command from 2022 to 2024. He now leads the 1.3 million-strong Indian Army amid various security challenges, including those along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

He will also play a crucial role in coordinating with the Navy and the Indian Air Force on the government's plan to implement theatre commands.

General Dwivedi was commissioned into the 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles of the Indian Army on December 15, 1984, and later commanded the unit.

40-year career

Over his nearly 40-year career, he has held a variety of command, staff, instructional, and foreign appointments, including commanding the 26 Sector Assam Rifles, serving as Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East), and leading the 9 Corps.

His service has earned him the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, and three GOC-in-C Commendation Cards.

As the Northern Army Commander, General Dwivedi provided strategic guidance and operational oversight for operations along the northern and western borders and led counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was also actively involved in negotiations with China to address border issues and played a key role in the modernisation of the Army, pushing for the induction of indigenous equipment as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.