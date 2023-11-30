GDP growth shows resilience, strength of Indian economy amid testing times globally: PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the GDP growth figure for the second quarter of this fiscal displayed the resilience and strength of the Indian economy amid testing times globally.

India's economy grew 7.6 per cent in the September quarter and remained the fastest-growing large economy, mainly due to better performance by manufacturing, mining and services sectors, government data showed.

Modi said on X, "The GDP growth numbers for Q2 display the resilience and strength of the Indian economy in the midst of such testing times globally. We are committed to ensuring fast-paced growth to create more opportunities, rapid eradication of poverty and improving 'ease of living' for our people." PTI

