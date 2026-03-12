LPG delays and black-market claims: Are global supply tensions hitting distribution?

Residents queued for hours outside a gas agency in Ghaziabad as frustration mounted over delayed LPG cylinder deliveries and alleged black-market sales, a ground report on the programme AI With Sanket has found. Several customers claimed their bookings were postponed by weeks, forcing many to repeatedly visit the agency in the hope of getting their domestic cooking gas.



The situation unfolded outside Khwaja Garib Nawaz Indane Gas Service in Ghaziabad’s Shaberi area, located behind ABES Engineering College. Customers said they had been visiting the agency for days but were unable to confirm a booking or receive their cylinders.

People were seen carrying empty cylinders on motorcycles, autos, and even by hand, forming a long queue that stretched well beyond the agency’s premises.

Long queues

At the scene, this reporter saw people waiting outside the agency since early morning. Elderly people, women and families stood in line, hoping their turn would come. A customer told this reporter, “I’ve been coming here every day for the past four days, but my booking still hasn’t gone through.”

Another customer explained the unexpected delay in delivery. “We booked on the 3rd, but now they’re saying we’ll get the cylinder on the 25th,” he said, showing the receipt that reportedly mentioned an earlier delivery date.

Many customers said the situation was unusual compared to past experiences. “Earlier, we used to get the cylinder in two or three days,” a resident said.

Delivery delay

Customers also claimed that despite having a valid booking slip, they were being asked to return weeks later. Holding his receipt, a man said, “The slip says the gas will be delivered on March 13, but they’re telling us to come on the 25th.”

As the waiting line grew longer, residents continued arriving with empty cylinders, hoping to collect refills. Some had travelled from nearby neighbourhoods such as Biharipura and Adarsh Colony. A customer said he had come with his cylinder expecting to receive a refill, only to be told to return on another date.

Black market claims

Anger among residents has been simmering, with some accusing middlemen of selling cylinders on the black market. A resident alleged, “Earlier, we used to get the cylinder the next day. Now they are telling us to wait 20 days. How will we manage?”

Another person claimed that cylinders were being sold illegally at inflated prices. “A cylinder is being sold for ₹1,900 in the black market,” he alleged. Residents questioned how cylinders were reaching black-market sellers while ordinary customers were struggling to obtain their refills.

This reporter noted that while authorities often claim that domestic LPG supply is adequate, the situation at the agency suggested a sense of crisis and shortage, as people continued arguing with staff inside the office.

